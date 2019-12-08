Breaking News
Nigeria on cause to raise Olympic champions in gymnastics — Coach Asuquo

Tony Asuquo, Nigeria’s first International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Certified Coach says Nigeria is on a path to raise Olympic champions.

Asuquo, who is also the coach of Tony International Gymnastics Club, Abuja, said this at the club’s two-day Level System Gymnastics Championship in Abuja.

The championship, which is the ninth edition has 672 participants drawn from schools, clubs and states.

“We are on the pathway towards raising Olympic champions because when you do the right thing, you get the right result.

“Gymnasts in the level system championship grow from one stage to the other.

“We have levels one to three which is for beginners and from there they grow to the senior level where they can compete at the youth Olympics stage.

”If everyone in their own little way can contribute to gymnastics, then we could boast of an Olympic champion in no time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Start-Rite school, Abuja, has won the overall best category in schools at the tourney.(NAN)

