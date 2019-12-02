Nigeria created 450,000 new jobs in 2018 ― World Bank

The World Bank has revealed that Nigeria created about 450,000 new jobs in 2018, which makes for partial offset of the loss of 700,000 jobs in previous year, 2017.

The latest World Bank Nigeria Economic Update (NEU) Report released in Abuja, also revealed that Nigeria’s labour force is growing rapidly, and in 2018 over 5 million Nigerians entered the labor market. This resulted in 4.9 million more unemployed people in the last year.

The NEU Report said “positive news is emerging from some states that are creating enough jobs to keep up with the growth of their labor forces. In the year following the recession (between the first quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018), 10 states saw some positive job creation, but the number of new jobs was not enough to absorb the new entrants into the labor force.”

There was some improvement by the third quarter of 2018, “as four states (Lagos, Rivers, Enugu, and Ondo) created more jobs than the entrants to the labor market, and as a result these states reduced unemployment.”

Recent government efforts to boost job creation include improvements in regulations to make it easier to start and operate a business. In this regard, Nigeria improved its ranking in the Doing Business index from 169th in the world in 2017 to 131st in 2019.

Other efforts include the recent launch of the Central Portal for Government Services (www.services.gov.ng), which aims to increase transparency and also support the development of the digital economy.

Shubham Chaudhuri, The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria noted that “reforms would help achieve faster, more inclusive, and sustained growth with jobs”, said “Building on recent efforts, going forward we recommend actions in priority areas, including increasing fiscal revenues and improving the quality of spending to manage oil-sector volatility, investing in much-needed human capital and infrastructure, and improving the business climate to unlock private investment and tackle Nigeria’s jobs challenge.”

According to him, “investing in people and removing barriers that make it difficult for new firms to compete and grow will encourage entrepreneurship and innovation, spur job growth, and ultimately reduce poverty.”

The report also predicted that Nigeria’s economy though still recovering from the 2016 recession, will grow by 2.1 percent in 2020-2021.

This growth outlook the World Bank said “is vulnerable to external and domestic risks, including geopolitical and trade tensions that may affect inflows of private investment.”

The Bank lamented that “with population growth estimated at 2.6 percent thus outpacing economic growth, per capita incomes are falling.”

The report cautioned that, “Nigeria has the opportunity to advance reforms to mitigate these risks amid growing public demand for greater economic opportunities.”

In the trade area, government’s signing of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement in July 2019 the report says, signals that “Nigeria is now more willing to become a driver of continental growth and integration. The government has also taken measures to enhance social protection systems.”

The report discusses ways to boost the productivity and resilience of the Nigerian economy, including: leveraging trade integration to harness the benefits of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area; improving the efficiency of spending in education; monitoring the impact of conflict to protect the poor and vulnerable; and leveraging digital technologies to diversify the economy and create jobs for young workers.