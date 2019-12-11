Nigeria coach Rohr dismisses comparison of QPR’s Eze with Reading’s Ejaria

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said he has never compared QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze with Reading star Ovie Ejaria, as the West African country work to secure their services for the national team.

Both players, who ply their trade in the Championship, are of Nigerian descent and are eligible to play for either the Super Eagles or England – the country where they were born.

As part of efforts to secure their allegiance, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has held meetings with Eze, who has scored nine league goals this term

Earlier this week, there were reports quoting Rohr saying he prefers Liverpool loanee Ejaria to Eze, but the German coach described it as false statement and calls for respect of his relationship with the Nigerian media.

“My attention has been drawn to some statements online that I have described Reading FC player Ovie Ejaria as a better player than Queens Park Rangers’ Ebere Eze and so the NFF should get him in the team immediately,” Rohr said.

“This is totally false and very disrespectful to both players. I never compare players and I have not asked the NFF to make any approach for the player in question.

“I will never ask the NFF publicly to approach any player for our team. We have our processes and it certainly doesn’t include sharing such information publicly.

“Furthermore I think there must be restraint in press statements purportedly quoting me and my person in terms of interviews.

“I share a very good relationship with the media in Nigeria but this must not be abused to the extent of misquoting me and making wrong claims about my person.”

Source: Goal.com

