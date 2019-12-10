Nigeria affirms support to global efforts on elimination of Nuclear weapons

BY Victoria Ojeme

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama on Tuesday said that Nigeria Government is Supporting the elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Onyeama made this known in Abuja during the opening of the two-day Regional Workshop on Expanding Access to Peaceful Uses under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Framework.

Also read:

The workshop was in preparatory to the NPT at 50 Review Conference which would hold in New York in 2020 and the reflections.

Onyeama who was represented by Amb. Mustapha Sulaiman, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Nigeria was deeply committed to the core principle of fostering the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Onyeama said that the principle of use of nuclear weapons for peaceful purposes was anchored on the third pillar of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

He said that Nigeria was committed to strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguard systems.

“Our role is to work hand in hand with the States and the signatories to the Treaty wherever and whenever possible, to bridge the differences that may arise.

“To return to a common vision and to tread the path leading to the total elimination of nuclear weapons and further progress on the Nuclear disarmament verification is essential to attain and sustain a world without nuclear weapons.

“Nigeria is equally committed to the further successful implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran.

“Which demonstrate concretely that diplomacy can successfully advance the NPT objectives when supported by a broad consensus.

“Nigeria welcome the IAEA’s continued activities to monitor and verify Iran’s implementation of its JCPAO commitments.

“It is, of course, critical to ensure that nuclear weapons are used in ways that benefit mankind and in accordance with global best practices.

“This calls for action to mitigate potential negative consequences of nuclear weapons”, Onyeama said.

Onyeama said that the theme of the forum was timely as the world was witnessing a steady deterioration of the international security environment.

He said that now was a moment of historic transition and countries owe it to themselves to reflect on the fifty years of the treaty, urging countries to strive for more cooperation in arms control and less weaponry.

In her remarks, Mrs Luz Melon, Deputy Representative of Argentina to the IAEA said that workshop creates a platform and opportunities to exchange perspectives, information and ideas on how to bring the norm of the NPT to the greater benefits of our societies.

Melon said that the review Conference was also coming at a time of growing concerns and uncertainties, national and regional expectations on the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

“As we near the time, the whole of the international communities will come together to assess the implementation of the treaty for the past five years and to agree on a way forward for the next five to fifty years.