NHMIS: Minister warns against alteration of registers

By Luminous Jannamike

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has warned Information Officers in federal and state ministries of health against indiscriminate alteration of facts and figures in the National Health Management Information System, NHMIS.

The Minister, who gave the warning at a two-day national dissemination workshop for the Revised NHMIS tools in Abuja, also put them on notice that such action would henceforth trigger severe sanctions.

According to him, a functioning health information system should produce reliable and timely data to enable policymakers, managers, and service providers make accurate decisions to lead to sustainable health outcomes.

He said, “Despite the benefits, poor data quality and limited use of information generated is a major concern. Some healthcare providers report routine health data with limited or no understanding of the tools.

“Funding for Health Management Information System and related monitoring and evaluation activities has so far been largely donor-dependent. This is neither sustainable nor desirable.

“For the purpose of improving the quality of data and compliance on the use of the NHMIS registers and monthly summary form, a standard operating procedure and instructional manual has been developed.

“Alteration of content or design of NHMIS registers is no longer allowed as was the case in previous versions. Changing cover designs and adding other logos, for instance, will also no longer be accepted. Only the Nigeria Coat of Arms is allowed on the registers and monthly summary forms.”

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues in the 36 states, the Zamfara Commissioner of Health, Dr. Yahaya Muhammed, said governments’ quest for accurate health data was to help the country revamp the sector and position it towards attaining universal health coverage by 2030.

“The move will also be a key component of strategic information systems used to answer key questions about states of the epidemic across the country,” he added.

On his part, Dr. Emmanuel Abatta, Head of NMHIS in the federal ministry of health, assured stakeholders of government’s commitment towards ensuring the availability of reliable data for evidence-based decision making in the health sector, stressing that the National Council of Health had approved the use of harmonised data collection and reporting tools.

VANGUARD

