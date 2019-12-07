Dr. Kemi Dasilva-Ibru, the Director, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), says that much still needs to be done to address the high prevalence of rape in the country.

Dasilva-Ibru disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday during her NGO’s three-kilometer walk to create awareness against sexual violence and trafficking of women in Nigeria.

The NewsAgency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that associates of WARIF with support from several women trekked past the Admiralty Way, Lekki, through the bridge to Ikoyi and back to Admiralty way to create awareness against rape.

The three-kilometer trek was tagged: “No tolerance’’.

According to Dasilva-Ibru, the WARIF group is an NGO that hopes to create awareness against sexual violence against women by implementing impactful initiatives under its pillars.

She said that though laws enacted on the issues had been well established, they, however, required implementation.

“’ Bills have been passed but are not effective enough to educate our girls and boys and protect the vulnerable.

“’ We all need to know that we have roles to play and when we see acts of violence against women, we need to step in and speak out.

“It is a collective responsibility of government and the entire community,’’ the WARIF director said.

Dasilva-Ibru said that quality medical infrastructure was needed in hospitals with a high level of law enforcement, where victimized women could make reports and feel safe.

NAN reports that Nollywood Actress, Dakore Egbusan-Akande and Music Artiste cum Photographer, T.Y Bello, also participated in the walk.

