Newly elected Ekiti council chairmen get certificates of return

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The newly elected chairmen in the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State on Wednesday received their certificates of return from the state Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC).

At the election, candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) cleared all the 16 chairmanship and 177 councilorship seats in the state.

Presenting the certificates, the Chairman of EKSIEC, Justice Jide Aladejana, said the Commission was neutral and unbiased in the conduct of the election.

Aladejana charged the chairmen to fulfill all the promises made during the electioneering campaigns, saying that is the only way to motivate the electorate to believe in the electoral system.

The EKSIEC chairman said it would be a great disservice to the electorate who queued inside the sun to elect them if they fail to deliver democracy dividends to the grassroots.

“You are making history today. Your people have voted for you to be able to represent them well. Make sure you fulfill your promises.

“We are proud to say that we aligned with the provisions of the 1999 constitution and the Electoral Act in conducting the election.

“ I commend all the contestants across parties for the peaceful ways they conducted themselves before and during the election, that accounted for the success recorded.”

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Biodun Omoleye, said the chairmen must demonstrate competence and accountability when they get into the office in order not to betray the confidence reposed in them by people of the state.

Vanguard