The management and staff of Newcross Petroleum Limited and Newcross Exploration and Production Limited have celebrated the birthday of their Chairman, Dr. Festus Fadeyi with children at five different orphanage homes in Lagos and Ogun State.

The celebration was put together not just to serve as an opportunity to give gifts to the orphans, but also to draw attention to their needs in society. Dr. Fadeyi’s entourage was received by the children and their guardians who collaboratively chanted birthday songs amid cheers and exchange of pleasantries.

At Yemisi Alogi Orphanage and Children’s Home, Ajegunle in Abeokuta, the Community Chairman, Prince Bello expressed profound gratitude to Dr. Festus Fadeyi for his support to the orphanage home and the community. “Times are hard in Nigeria today for most families as many are looking forward to a very bleak Christmas and New Year celebration but it appears that will not to be the case with the lucky children in Yemisi Alogi Orphanage & Children’s Home, Ajegunle” he said. He further stated that the community will ever remain grateful for this show of magnanimity in the course of social responsibility from Dr. Fadeyi.

Some of the orphanages that benefitted include Lagos State run Modupe Cole Child Care and Treatment homeschool- one of the oldest in the state, founded in October of 1960 specifically for children with physical or health challenges whose parents are unable to care for; and the Gideon Orphanage in Abeokuta targeted at getting children off the streets through rehabilitation, reformation and reintegration.

At Gideon Home, the visiting team from Newcross Petroleum and Newcross E&P were welcomed by the orphanage’s first December baby.

Vanguard

