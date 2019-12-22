Newborn baby dies after doctors fail to catch him when mum pushed

Kindly Share This Story:

A newborn baby died after doctors failed to catch him when his mum pushed him out in Argentina.

Grieving father Claudio Mondragon said he had witnessed the tragedy as his wife Stefania gave birth to their son Valentino.

According to Mirror UK, an investigation was underway into the incident at a hospital in the Argentinian city of Gualeguaychu, a three-hour drive north of the capital Buenos Aires near to where the couple live.

The baby boy was transferred to a specialist hospital in the nearby city of Parana, but he was pronounced dead before arrival.

Claudio, 29, told local paper El Dia: “My wife was in labour and was just about to have the baby and they asked her to push and she pushed so he would come out.

READ ALSO: Police speaks about missing baby in Akure church

“He came out really fast and no-one grabbed him and he fell to the floor.

“The midwife didn’t have time to catch him and the obstetrician didn’t react.

“The only thing they did was lift him up from the floor and put him in an incubator and take him to another hospital.”

The freak accident happened last Thursday afternoon in a clinic called Sanatorio Pronto in Gualeguaychu.

The baby boy died as he was being taken to San Roque Hospital in Parana.

The investigation, led by a local state prosecutor, will determine if his death is the result of medical negligence and whether anyone should face criminal charges.

Valentino, whose 26-year-old mum Stefania was 37 weeks pregnant when she gave birth, has already been buried by his grief-stricken parents.

A relative of the couple posted a picture of a black ribbon with Valentino’s name on it alongside a white balloon.

A friend of Claudio wrote on Facebook: “Stay strong Claudio and Stefania. I hope those responsible are brought to account for what happened.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: