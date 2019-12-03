New winners emerge in Cussons baby moments competition

By Olaide Jejelola

Six winners weekend emerged for the 6th edition of the Cussons Baby Moments Competition, organised by PZ Cussons in Lagos. The winners were crowned Baby of the Year at the grand finale which held at Radisson Blu,Ikeja, Lagos.

Following tough deliberations by the independent panel of judges, comprising veteran Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott;fast-rising Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon; and food and lifestyle blogger Yemisi Odusanya, popularly known as Sisi Yemmie, Baby Nathaniel Adeoye was crowned the Cussons Baby of the Year 2019, winning the grand prize of N1 million and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products.

The 1st runner-up was Baby Lewis Grant, who won a prize of N750, 000 and a year’s of Cussons Baby products while the 2nd runner-up was Baby Einstein Durosimi, who won N500, 000 and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products. In the Special Categories,OluwadarasimiOlaniyanwon the prize forBest Concept and Composition; Louisa Fabiyi won the prize for Best Candid Shot, andPraise Nsed-Ogarwalked away with theBest Toothy Smile prize. These special category winners each received N50,000 and a 3-month supply of Cussons Baby products. This year’s edition of the much-anticipated Cussons Baby Moments 6 competition witnessed a number of changes to the mechanics of the competition in a bid to ease the stress on the participants. These changes included the introduction of a multiple entry system in which participants were entitled to enter for the competition multiple times; as well as more opportunities for rewards.

Speaking, Group Brand Development and Activation Manager, PZ Cussons Consumer SBU, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji, said this year’s event provided a unique opportunity for the CussonsBaby Moments Competition to further establish itself as the quintessential Nigerian baby competition.

Also sharing her excitement, Yosola Nwachuckwu, Brand Manager, Cussons Baby, congratulated all the winners and participants involved. “I am particularly pleased with the outcome of this year’s edition of Cussons Baby Moments because we set out to deliver on a transcendent competition and we achieved that.