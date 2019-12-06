New UYC president thanks, unveils plans

The newly-elected Urhobo Youth Congress President Hon.Godspower Enerho has thanked the Urhobo youths for electing him while promising reorientation of the youths to imbibe entrepreneurial spirit through skill acquisition and empowerment.

Enerho in a statement yesterday in Warri said “I want to thank the good people of Urhobo kingdom, specifically the youths who have given me this mandate to act on their behalf for the next three years.

READ ALSO:

“My deep appreciation goes to the Chairman and members of the board of trustees of Urhobo Youth Congress who have made this day a reality. And also thank other stakeholders, who since the beginning of this race have invested their time and resources to ensuring the reality of this day.

“Today marks the beginning of an administration which has come to serve in truth and reality and to put our very best foot forward to meet the yearnings of our teeming youth population for a leadership that upholds their interest at all times.

“Our core cardinals shall include amplifying the voice of Urhobo youths in the comity of ethnic nationalities and on a national scale with a view to attracting meaningful impact and development for the benefits of our youths, both from the government and organized private sector.

“We will certainly require the support of the ntire Urhobo nation to actualize the building of a permanent Secretariat for the Congress so we shall continuously seek your support and partnership to enable us deliver on all our promises” .