New Minimum Wage: Oyo APC calls on Makinde for full implementation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

AS the new year rolled in, the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on Governor Seyi Makinde, to as a matter of urgency, implement the N30,000 new minimum wage, as being done in other states being governed by APC.

The party on Tuesday, in a New Year message made available to Vanguard by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, posited that if Ekiti, Kaduna, Lagos and a host of other APC states had started the payment of the new national minimum wage, nothing stops Oyo State Government from paying it.

Also read:

The message added: “APC Oyo State would like to remind Oyo State Governor, H. E, Engr Seyi Makinde to walk his talk by fulfilling his campaign promise that Oyo State workers deserve more than the national minimum wage of N30,000.”

“We believe that if Ekiti, Kaduna, Lagos and a host of other APC states had started payment of the new national minimum wage, nothing stops Oyo State Government from paying it, after all, we are the pacesetter state.”

The party, however, urged the governor to respect the rule of law in the instance of the sacked local government council chairmen and councillors in the state by allowing them to exercise their mandate, noting that when actors obey the rule of law, that was when the beauty of democracy is appreciated.

“It gladdens one to read that H.E, Engr. Seyi Makinde being quoted to have said that he would not be ashamed to reverse himself where he had erred, hence our advice to the governor to consider toeing the line of nobility and statesman by allowing the sacked elected local government chairmen and councillors to exercise their mandate.”

“Allowing the elected officials to exercise their mandate does not diminish your power as the Chief Executive of Oyo State but would rather cast you to the league of celebrated global brands like Nelson Mandela, Pandit Nehru and Kwame Nkrumah of blessed memory, whose legacies immortalized them,”

The party, in the same vein, challenged Gov. Makinde to pay attention to the refuse that is fast returning to major streets in the state, which it said, could result in the epidemic.

The message further read: “Moreover, we want to remind H.E, Engr Seyi Makinde to fulfil his electoral promise of employment generation for the multitude of our jobless graduates because they are the first security risk factor.”

“Also, we want to remind H.E, Engr Seyi Makinde that the good people of Oyo State were promised six (6) months to have 100% takeover of LAUTECH during your gubernatorial campaign.”

“Finally, as we enter the year 2020, we would advise H.E, Engr Seyi Makinde to face Governance squarely because the clocks are ticking away and the day of reckoning is near.”

“Oyo State people do not deserve less than optimal performance in Governance in the year 2020.”

“On behalf of the leader of the APC in Oyo State, H.E, Sen Abiola Ajimobi, the state Chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, the state executive members and all APC members in Oyo State, we wish the good people of Oyo State the very best in the new year 2020.”

“APC Oyo State urged the people to take more than passing interest in the governance of the State via the formulation and implementation of policy frameworks that affect their daily lives.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: