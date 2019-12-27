Kindly Share This Story:

THE managements of Mandilas Group Limited and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Retail Limited have expressed confidence that the new Quick Service Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos will provide fast and efficient after-sales support to vehicle owners in Lagos.

The new service centre is coming barely a week after the companies inaugurated the first of such in Abuja.

Addressing the guests, Mandilas Group Chief Executive Officer, Ola Debayo-Doherty, assured of the commitment of the company to the provision of prompt quality service at the centre – drawing from its rich experience and expertise as Nigeria’s foremost after-sales service provider.

Debayo-Doherty pledged that in line with the in-house slogan of “making your life just a little easier,” Mandilas was working continuously to provide its numerous customers with the best service, using its highly skilled personnel which would be deployed to the Qiuck-Service Centre.

Disclosing that Mandilas was glad “to have been chosen to partner with NNPC Retail Ltd here,” she explained that, the centre was designed to provide fast and quality service to customers, stressing that both partners had come a long way in their desire to render satisfactory service to the public.

“As we push forward in our pursuit to make quality service available, we reiterate our commitment to delivering quality auto care to Nigerians. For approximately 70 years, Mandilas has been at the forefront of providing excellent auto service, repairs and maintenance backed by experienced and efficient technicians. This further gives credence to Mandilas being the right partner to NNPC in bringing service closer to the people,” the Mandilas Group CEO stated.

Debayo-Doherty also used the opportunity to commend NNPC for launching a range of lubricants for Nigerians, which would be the products to be used by Mandilas’ technicians at the quick service centre.

