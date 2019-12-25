New game, Prewin debuts on WhatsApp in January

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

A new game, called PREWIN, kicks off in January to add to the numerous game apps donning the Nigerian mobile game space.

The beauty of this one is that it can be played on WhatsApp, Web and several other mobile platforms.

Introducing the game, MD/CEO of PREWIN, Mr. Adekunle Akindeji, said the game is a trivia platform that educates and rewards players on different subject areas. According to him, the game is divided into several knowledge categories such as sports, fashion, politics, and entertainment among others which a player can choose from.

He said players are also rewarded based on their ability to answer correctly at least eight of 10 questions within a specified period of time in their category of choice.

Akindeji said: “PREWIN knowledge games were designed to give people the opportunity to test their knowledge and get rewarded while carrying out their daily activities on WhatsApp.

He said: “People spend a lot of time on WhatsApp either connecting with friends, families, business partners or colleagues. With time being such an intangible resource, we came up with the idea of the games for people to get educated and rewarded in this knowledge based economy”.

He however added that the games are only allowed for players that have attained 18 years of age.

