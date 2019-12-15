New devt commissions will make FG too powerful —Olajide, YCE scribe

Secretary of Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, Dr. Kunle Olajide, in this interview, warns against creating more development commissions to avoid concentrating more powers in the centre. Olajide, who spoke in the wake of the clamour for four new development commissions in the country includng the South West Development Commission Bill sponsored by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, ex-governor of Ogun State, in the Senate, also admonishes that more commissions would breed rivalry that could increase the rate of corruption in Nigeria. The scribe of the regional body demands what he calls return of powers to the federating units.

By Ola Ajayi

The moves to create development commissions for the South east, North central, South west and North west amount to proliferation of development commissions. What is your view.

As far as I’m concerned, plans to create these development commissions are efforts to fully consolidate the powers of government at the centre.

For me, creating another body that would be funded through the budget is unnecessary. There is no need for the creation of these development commissions.

When various zones were managing their affairs, we saw tremendous developments in those zones. But, the military came and took the power and returned it to the centre. What we should be asking for is the restoration of power to those who owned it. In any case, we can recall that we had about 50 items on the exclusive list, but now we have 65 items on the exclusive list. That is why we have much corruption in the centre because there is too much money there. I think creating these commissions is not desirable.

Are the commissions necessary when there are governments at levels that should provide developmental leadership?

No, they are not necessary.

I think all states of the federation should work together to develop various programmes for their areas. It is not a step in the right direction. It is taking us back. It will not help us. It means overburdening the centre. Now, they will begin to put funds that should have been used for other things.

Don’t you think the moves for the commission justify the argument that governance has taken flight in the country?

That is what it boils down to. The power that belonged to these zones, rather than cancel it, they should review it. It boils down to multiplying the burden of the federal government. The best thing is restoring power to the federating units.

These federating units should explore their resources and deploy them according to their priorities.

The existence of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the Northeast Development Commission gave rise to agitations for similar bodies in other zones. But both regional bodies were created out of necessity unlike the ones being demanded. What is your perspective?

Thank you for reminding me. Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, at the time, was created because of the underdevelopment of the NIger Delta region. Owing to the activities of the restive youths, our oil production dropped to below one million barrels daily. They put so much pressure on the federal government. Unfortunately instead of them to demand the restoration of power to the regions, they asked for the creation of Niger Delta Development Commission.

What benefit has the commission given to Niger Delta people? It just encouraged corruption. I think we should go back to the drawing board and restore power to the federating units. Let us face reality. It is just like treating a leper without taking care of the cause of his leprosy.

The problems of Nigeria were caused by the military. Over concentration of power in the centre and the oil boom killed this country. We should do the right thing and the right thing is restoring power to the federating units so that they can manage their affairs and resources. They should control their resources including forestry and education.

Another argument against the moves is that the commissions would end up as conduit pipes that would be used to drain state resources…

Yes, something will come out of it and that is corruption.

How do you think government at all levels should be repositioned to drive development across the regions?

They should be given autonomy to manage their affairs and through this, they will design development agenda that is suitable for them. For instance, in the South West, there is Development Agenda for Western Nigeria which is doing well. If these commissions are allowed to thrive, they will soon be competing with the state governments and this will create another problem for us as a country. Also, politics will set in and things will be messed up.