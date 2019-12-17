NEMA decries lack of coordination in disaster management

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has lamented poor coordination of disaster management in the South-South region.

The agency noted that emergency situations occur often in the region, but regretted that adequate attentions were not always given to such issues by stakeholders and the government.

The South-South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Walson Brandon, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt at a Stakeholders’ Coordination meeting in view of the dry season and its adverse hazards of fire outbreak, noted that all stakeholders must be on alert to ensure to the emergency situation are tackled.

READ ALSO: Boeing crisis escalates as planemaker halts 737 production after two crashes

Brandon called for better collaboration among the agencies and stakeholders in disaster risk management in the region, adding that the meeting was to build the essential roles of networking, coordination, and collaboration during the season.

He said: “Emergency situation occurs frequently in the South-South zone with devastating consequences, prompting the need for stakeholders to prepare effectively in order to reduce the impact, especially on human lives.

“However, the recent floods which affected over 400 communities of the South-South zone revealed that the emergency management system of the geopolitical zone is not properly organised.

READ ALSO: Senate to investigate NEMA over Selective Disaster response

“Criticism in the response in the last flooding focused on lack of leadership at the community and LGA (local government area) levels with emergency management structures seemingly nonexistent. There is a lack of will at those levels to mount a disaster response with a view to coordinating relief.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: