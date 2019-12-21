Breaking News
Translate

Ned Nwoko meets President Kabore ahead of UNESCO Round Table Talk (photos)

On 8:54 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
From Left: Project Director, Eradication of Malaria in Africa, Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba; Guest speaker, Prince Ned Nwoko, his wife Nollywood Actress, Regina; President of Burkina Faso, Marc Christian Kabore, Maureen Rosito and UNESCO Regional Director, Diogo Guia at the ongoing UNESCO round table Talk on Sport Development in Ouagadougou on 20/12/2019.

Guest Speaker, Unesco Round Table Talk Ouagadougou, Prince Ned Nwoko met with President Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso ahead of UNESCO of the Round Table Talk on Sports Development in Ouagadougou on Friday.

See photos below…

 

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!