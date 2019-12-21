Ned Nwoko meets President Kabore ahead of UNESCO Round Table Talk (photos)

Guest Speaker, Unesco Round Table Talk Ouagadougou, Prince Ned Nwoko met with President Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso ahead of UNESCO of the Round Table Talk on Sports Development in Ouagadougou on Friday.
See photos below…
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Guest Speaker, Unesco Round Table Talk Ouagadougou, Prince Ned Nwoko met with President Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso ahead of UNESCO of the Round Table Talk on Sports Development in Ouagadougou on Friday.
See photos below…