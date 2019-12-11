It is no longer news that popular amiable philanthropist, Ned Nwoko, has been receiving several awards both home and abroad due to his humanitarian gestures in many sectors especially of late in sports.

We reliably gathered that Ned has been picked among the eminent personalities that will speak at UNESCO & ICSS Insight Roundtable, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso under the high patronage of H.E. the Ministers Of Sports and Recreation of Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire on the 19th and 20th of December 2019.

It would be recalled that promoting the values of sports in Education, Health and governance of Sports Federation all these are part of cardinal points of Prince Ned Nwoko foundation.

VANGUARD