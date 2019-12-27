Kindly Share This Story:

Billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, has bagged another award from ‘Afrima Community Impact Award’ to appreciate his support to the entertainment community in Africa.

Recall that Ned Nwoko a Prince of Idumuje-Ugboko kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State is reputed for his charity activities through multi-million naira scholarship awards to students in secondary and tertiary schools as well as empowerment schemes for thousands of people in the informal sector.

Also note that recently, Alsegon, Prime Magazine and Edo Union of Journalists honored him as Grand Patron, Man of the Year and Supporter of Nigeria Union of Journalists.

Recently, he flagged off a malaria eradication program to overcome the recurring tragedy of hundreds of thousands of avoidable health complications and deaths as a result of the deadly disease.

According to him, ‘’Most health challenges suffered by Africans including death, organ damage and other physical and mental impairments are directly or indirectly traceable to malaria.

‘’Today, my foundation formally begins an audacious journey towards a malaria-free Nigeria and Africa. In this project, we will work with national and multilateral organizations.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: