N’East: CSO calls for agric intervention for survivors of insurgency

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A humanitarian organization, Center for Civilians in Conflict, CIVIC, on Thursday, called for agricultural intervention for survivors of insurgency in the North East region.

The call was made by the Country Director, CIVIC, Tunde Ojei, while speaking with Vanguard on the way to bring out victims of the conflict from poverty and dependency through agricultural engagement that would make them eke out a living for themselves.

Ojei who also is an agricultural expert said the way to add value in the lives of these people is to make farm inputs available and accessible for them.

CIVIC is an international organisation dedicated to promoting the protection of civilians caught in conflict. It was established in 2003 by Maria Ruzicka, a young American activist and humanitarian who advocated on behalf of civilian war victims and their families in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The organization operates in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and South Asia countries, such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine, the United States of America, Mali, Central African Republic, and Nigeria.

The organization’s work in Nigeria began in 2025 and focuses on the inconvenient of civilian protection, policies, programmes, and practices.

He said: “Agriculture is one of the ways you can easily take people out of poverty and until we are able to address issues around inputs for farmers, especially small scale farmers.

“Look at people who have found themselves in this conflict they cannot even afford a loan, buy farm input, so we need to start looking on how to strengthen agriculture as a way of helping people in this situation to bounce back.”

However, he acknowledged that with the situation currently, access to land for agricultural operations is difficult, but can be looked into.

“In a conflict situation land as an Agric becomes very difficult as well. So we need to look at all of these and how we can use that as a platform to bring people out of poverty and even build peace”, he added.

