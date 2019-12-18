NDPHC advocates alternative funding for rural electrification projects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, has canvassed the need to explore alternative financing models to drive rural electrification projects in the country.

Ugbo, who spoke at a fund raising organised by Onicha-Olona Development Union (OODU), Abuja branch, cited shortage of revenue as a key challenge in the power sector.

According to him, “We rely on what we generate to drive electrification projects especially in rural communities.

“But general revenue shortage in the power sector continues to persist even right now due to collection inefficiency, theft and corruption at distribution level as well as indiscipline in market remittance.”

Ugbo noted that several financing models have been adopted by stakeholders in the past, but maintained that private investments remained the future of financing for the power sector in view of its huge capital requirement.

Vanguard

