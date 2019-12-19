Kindly Share This Story:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 181.2 tonnes of illicit drug crop concealed in warehouses in the Ala forest area of Akure North, Ondo State.

The Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, Mr. Jonah Achema, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Achema said the agency had launched Operation Thunder Strike IV to rid the forests in Ondo and Edo States of cannabis warehouses.

The NDLEA had on December 17 apprehended four drug merchants, seized and burnt 14.3 tonnes of cannabis in Ondo and Edo States.

He said the agency carried on with the operation and recorded another major cannabis haul from three different warehouses spread across the forest.

He said: “A total of 5,250 bags of illicit drug crops were discovered in the first warehouse, while 2,450 bags were found in the second warehouse alongside 98 jumbo bags.

“Stocked in the third warehouse were 1,100 bags alongside 730 sacks of cannabis seeds. Littered around the warehouses were 150 ordinary bags and 30 jumbo bags of illicit substances.”

Achema said the NDLEA recovered two single barrel guns and expended cartridges during the operation. (NAN)

