NDLEA intercepts 181.2 tonnes of cannabis in Ondo state

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 181.2 tonnes of illicit drug crop concealed in warehouses in Ala forest, Akure North of Ondo State.

The head of public affairs, NDLEA, Mr. Jonah Achema disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Achema said that the agency had launched Operation Thunder Strike IV to rid the forests in Ondo and Edo states of cannabis warehouses.

NAN reports that the agency had earlier apprehended 4 drug merchants, seized and burnt 14.3 tonnes of cannabis in Ondo and Edo state on Dec. 17 after raiding six different camps.

He said that the agency, however, carried on with the operation and yet recorded another major cannabis haul from three different warehouses spread across the forest.

“A total of 5,250 bags of illicit drug crops were discovered in the first warehouse, while 2,450 bags were found in the second warehouse alongside 98 jumbo bags.

”Stocked in the third warehouse were 1,100 bags alongside 730 sacks of cannabis seeds. Littered around the warehouses were 150 ordinary bags and 30 jumbo bags of illicit substances,” he said.

Achema said that the agency recovered two single barrel guns and expended cartridges.

He said the intelligence-driven operation led to the seizure of tonnes of cannabis already harvested and heaped for onward movement to the illicit drug markets.

He also said that the agency’s team visited two communities, Uzebba and Hikin, which were notorious for the cultivation of cannabis in Owan Local Government Area of Edo State, bordering Ondo State.

“Eight locally fabricated guns and several rounds of ammunition were recovered from the spots. Six locally fabricated cannabis compressing machines were also recovered from the camp,” he said.

Achema said the patrol, however, invaded Uteh, near Ifon in Ondo state in an operation that lasted about 24 hours.

He added that a total of 414.5 kilograms and a sample of fresh plants were brought to the office for prosecution purposes.

