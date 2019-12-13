NDIC commends media for being part of its 30 years success story

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commended the media for being part of the corporation’s 30 years success story.

The Managing Director of the corporation, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim gave the commendation in a goodwill message at a workshop for business editors and members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) on Thursday in Yola.

Ibrahim, represented by Mr Ibrahim Kudu, an Asst. Director said the workshop, was fostering the needed understanding and collaboration between the media and the corporation.

He said that the topic for the workshop with title the ‘Nigeria Banking System Stability-Tackling Emerging Issues’, was in recognition of what the future held for the banking industry.

“With the recourse to technology and fintechs, the entire dynamics of banking has been altered to such an extent that it poses serious challenges for both operators and regulators.

‘“Let me at his point restate that the media is crucial to our success story in the past 30 years.

“It is to this end that we will not rest on our oars towards sustaining the relevance of the workshop through the choice of robust and informed topics and highly qualified resource persons.

“After all, the entire banking landscape has remarkably changed since the time the corporation was established,“ he said.

The managing director urged the media to avail themselves of opportunities provided by the workshop to gain knowledge of contemporary issues in the financial industry.

