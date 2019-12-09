NDDC: Urhobo Youth Council calls for inauguration of board members

The Urhobo Youth Council has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to inauguration the board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) confirmed by the Senate, saying that the interim committee is not known to law.

The group in a statement signed its President Comrade Godspower Enerho said “ Since the board is a creation of law, an interim committee is antithetical when a substantive board has been properly confirmed by the Senate, the motive for the continued stay in office of the interim committee is therefore not only questionable but suspicious.

“We join lovers of Fairness, Justice, and equity within our democratical space to condemn the continuous delay in the inauguration of the Pius Odubu led board as confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The continual stay in office of the interim committee is not just illegal but a travesty of justice so should be condemned in all forms and ramifications.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to put a halt to this malfeasance by inaugurating the screened board members which have Chief Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director without further delay. We also align ourselves to the impeccable stance of the Senate to have no dealings whatsoever, with the interim committee.

