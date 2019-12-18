NDDC: Isoko group hails Buhari over Ojougboh’s appointment demands for projects

Kindly Share This Story:

The Isoko Change Advocates (ICA) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Honourable Minister Niger Delta Affairs for appointing Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh in the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC noting that the office of the NDDC Commissioner, which has been given to Isoko sons several times has not translated into meaningful development in the area.

The group in a statement signed by its spokesman, Comrade Ernest Obi said “since the inception of NDDC, no mega project of the Commission has been cited in Isokoland despite its huge contributions to the fortune of country and irrespective of producing the State representative for about three times.

The statement reads in part “will be wrong if an Isoko man is appointed as the Managing Director or Chairman of NDDC?

“Managing Director or Chairman are the type position the Isoko urgently need not a mere State representative position that is often made ineffective by other management offices.

“We are very happy with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the list hurriedly put together and forwarded to the Senate for screening as NDDC Board by some few desperate and selfish leaders that want to create animosity and unrest in Niger Delta.

“The Isoko people are very much in support of the Interim Management Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to oversee the affairs of the NDDC pending the outcome of a thorough forensic audit of the Commission.

“The forensic audit of the Commission should be supported by all and sundry, “as such will uncover many secret dealings and correct a lot of unhealthy activities of previous Boards that have traded with the Commission.to satisfy their financial lusts and insatiable desires without recourse to the progress, growth and development of the Niger Delta region.

“The choice of Sen. Godswill Akpabio as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, which now oversees the activities of NDDC is timely and a step in the right direction. It stated that the former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State is a leader who loves to develop the Niger Delta region as he evidently did in Akwa-Ibom State during his reign as Governor and urge all the sons and daughters of Niger Delta to support him if they truly desire a developed region.

“ The Isoko people trust in the Dr. Joi Nunieh led Interim Management Committee to oversee the audit of NDDC to the benefits of Isokoland, Delta State and Niger Delta and added that in the event of constituting a new NDDC Board after the successful audit of the Commission under the watch of the interim committee, an Isoko man should be appointed as Chairman or Managing Director of NDDC, so as to compensate the Isoko people for the marginalization they have experienced since the inception of the Commission.

“we frown at the continuous disregard of the Isoko ethnic group by successive Federal Governments, who have not deemed it fit to appoint one of us as the Managing Director or Chairman of NDDC since inception. Isoko has produced Sir Emmanuel Ogidi, Chief Solomon Ogba and Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo as Delta State representatives of NDDC since the establishment of the Commission but this has not brought any good or mega project of NDDC to Isokoland.

The Isoko people are tired of the appointment of State representatives in NDDC, which has not translated into development in our land. Will the heavens fall if we produce the Chairman, Managing Director or an Executive Director in NDDC, especially when Isoko is one of the largest producers of onshore crude oil?

“OML 26, 30, 60 and 61 are all in Isoko and our land is host to AGIP, SPDC, NPDC, First Hydrocarbon, Heritage Oil and Gas, etc. But what can we show for all the years of crude oil exploration by these multinationals in Isokoland since Crude oil was discovered in Uzere in 1958? Nothing.

“We want Mr. President and the entire people of Niger Delta to know that we are not happy people. Niger Delta and Nigeria has not been fair to us at all and we are not just going to keep watching with the hopeless believe that this marginalization will stop someday.

“The appointment of Dr. Cairo Ojougbo, a professional Medical Doctor, renowned Engineer and astute Politician from Delta State is highly commendable. We know him for his anti-corruption stand and believe the three men Interim Management Committee will do a great job for Niger Delta pending the completion of the ordered audit.

“We want to urge all mischievous group and all political merchants that are being used by highly corrupt, selfish and disgruntled leaders to frustrate the good work of the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta and NDDC Interim Management Committee to put the developmental interest of Niger Delta ahead of their parochial desires’’.

