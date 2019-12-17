NDDC: I didn’t endorse Akpabio C’ttee, says Clark

Kindly Share This Story:

As group urges Buhari to inaugurate board

By Victor Ajihromanus

Former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has said there was never a time he endorsed the Interim Management Committee of Niger Delta Development Commission.

The elder statesman explained that he only commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering a forensic audit of the commission.

READ ALSO:

Clark, in a statement yesterday, warned against dragging his name into what he described as alleged power tussle in the Villa.

His words:” “I was, therefore, very glad when a delegation of the Commission to pay me a condolence visit at my country home Kiagbodo, following the death of one of my younger brothers, Major General H. U. Clark, rtd. During the visit, Dr. Ojougboh appreciated that the occasion was too sad and mournful for me and my family to discuss political matters.

“In welcoming them, I commended once again, Mr. President, for approving that a forensic audit is carried out on the activities of the Commission since inception to overhaul and clear the mess before a new Board takes over.

“My support for the President’s appointment of a Forensic Auditor to look into the books of NDDC has been well known. Indeed, I said so a long time ago. I have felt that how intense to carry out the audit as expeditiously as possible, was his responsibility, I did not say I backed the NDDC Interim Management Committee or even the swearing-in of the new Board which has been confirmed by the Senate, almost at the same time the Interim Committee was set up.

“I am going to 93 years and I know my position and status in the country, I do not, therefore, want to be drawn into unnecessary, frivolous and unwarranted controversies as a result of the alleged power struggle in the Villa, which is no doubt a repetition of Ibrahim Magu’s confirmation case where the same Villa condemned the confirmation.”

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta Advancement Congress, NDAC, has called on President Buhari to inaugurate the board of the NDDC under the leadership of its Chairman, Mr. Pius Odubu and Managing Director, Mr. Bernard Okumagba to fast track the realisation of his (Buhari) vision for the zone.

The Niger Delta group in a statement by its Lead Facilitator, Mr. Bright Utethe, urged Buhari not to succumb to pressure by those who do not see the region as a zone with common goals and aspirations.

He said the inauguration of the board would not affect the forensic audit ordered by the President, adding that the leadership of the board is made up of accomplished public servants with a track record.

He said: “We are calling on the President to inaugurate the board of Niger Delta Development Commission to assist in realising his vision for the region. We know the President has good intentions for the region which necessitated the choice of the membership of the board. That is why the board needs to be inaugurated by the President without further delay. As a man of integrity, the President should not succumb to surreptitious moves by those who do not see the people of the zone as one. These divisive elements should not have a role in the Niger Delta if President Buhari’s dream.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: