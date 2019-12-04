NDDC: Civil Society Groups call on Nwaoboshi to step aside

Niger Delta Development CommissionCivil Society Groups on Wednesday demanded the immediate stepping aside of the Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Senator Peter Nwaoboshi to allow for unfettered and thorough Forensic Audit by the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Addressing Journalists, the National Convener of the Civil Society Groups, Comr. Solomon Adodo said; “Today we have converged here as Civil Society leaders to re-echo the advocacy for a transparent, corrupt-free system that guarantees the welfare of the common man. We are here to cry out against the serial gang rape of our commonwealth and crude deprivations of the Niger Delta people orchestrated by a handful of fiendish self-serving elites in the region.”

“It is no strange fact that in the quest for rapid infrastructural development of the Niger Delta Region to assuage the adverse effects of petroleum exploration and douse rising youth agitation, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was established in 2000. However, since the establishment of the Agency only very little has been achieved in the direction of the mandate of the Agency and in the past few years, the Agency was converted to a cash cow for a few unpatriotic elites of the region at the detriment of the collective interest of the people of the Niger Delta region. Thus, the good intentions of the government were deliberately sabotaged and truncated by these thieving band who saw nothing else beyond self.”

“We humbly call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately dissolve the recently screened NDDC Board nominees to allow for the unfettered forensic audit of NDDC under the watch of the Interim Management Committee.

The group while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for directing a thorough forensic audit of the financial accruals and expenditure of the Commission since inception, however thanked the Minister of Niger Delta – Sen. Godswill Akpabio for taking a bold step in an interim management committee to oversee the forensic audit, calling on all Nigerians of goodwill to rise up with stiff resistance against the concerted effort by the looters and culprits to frustrate the Interim Management Committee.

