By Perez Brisibe

THE Niger Delta Justice Network, NDJN, has described moves by 3-man Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to defend the commission’s 2019/2020 budget before the House of Representatives NDDC Committee as a “charade and an exercise in futility.”

NDJN in a statement, Wednesday by its national president, Comrade Elias Ogoriba, accused the lower chambers of the national assembly of allegedly putting veneer of acceptance and normality on the Interim Management Committee, which had been rejected by the Senate.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi Court orders remand of rape suspect in correctional centre

The statement reads: “The NDDC committee of the House of Representatives is engaging in a public relation stunt in an attempt to put a veneer of acceptance and normality on the Interim Management Committee.

“The decision of the House of Representative committee, which we know has no broad support, is of no effect since it takes the two houses to screen and pass a budget of a federal agency.’

“We urge the senate to continue with its pro-people and pro-justice disposition in the interest of good governance and advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be conscious of his name and legacy and follow the law at all times.

“We agree with the senate that the only way forward is for the presidency to inaugurate the new board, dismantle the Interim Management Committee and set clear performance objectives for the NDDC.”

VANGUARD