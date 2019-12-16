NDDC: Benin group calls for inauguration of board

By Ozioruva Aliu

MEMBERS of the Otu-Odelevbo Oresio, an Oba of Benin’s Chief Advocacy Group has called for the inauguration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with the members of the board to be headed by the former Deputy Governor of Edo state Dr Pius Odubu have been screened and confirmed by the Senate.

In a statement signed by the chairman and Secretary of the group; Osaigiobariase of Benin Kingdom, Chief Jackson Igbinovia and the Ihama of Ugboko Dukedom, Evangelist Ahmed Omo Amadin alleged that some persons are trying to frustrate the inauguration of the board simply because it is being headed by an Edo person.

Also read:

The statement reads; “We the Edos take exception to the seeming injustice and delay which must stop. We also align with the position of the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and agitators with a conscience to shut down the Commission if nothing positive about the inauguration is done.

“It is crystal clear that the NDDC has become a beehive of looting and plundering by politicians and others so it is now expedient for the government to act fast to out people with proven integrity and readiness to defend NDDC budget each time it is prepared.

“The screened and confirmed members of the board are the ones that are required to defend the budget, not the interim board.

“We, therefore, use this medium to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to officially inaugurate these screened members so that they can defend the budget”

Vanguard