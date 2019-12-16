NCAC to grace Rivers Community Cultural Festival in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Following the visit of King Jaja of Opobo kingdom, Dr. Dandeson Douglas Jaja, to the headquarters of the National Council for Arts and Culture, the Council has pledged to add colour to the 2019 edition of Rivers Cultural Festival holding in Abuja on 14th December.

His Majesty, the Treaty King who is the Amanyanabo and natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom made a power visit with his delegation to the Director-General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, in an advocacy visit aimed at soliciting the presence of the NCAC helmsman at the Rivers Cultural Festival in Abuja.

Expressing his delight, the paramount ruler said many Nigerians have been exposed to the world as a result of the relentless promotion of culture by Runsewe, saying that’s why they opted to visit NCAC.

King Douglas Jaja who also doubles as the chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, observed that there was need to have a monument in honour of King Jaja the 1st, including the colonial building in Opobo, appealing to the DG to use his good office in promoting the historical destinations.

Responding, Otunba Runsewe thanked the First-Class Ruler and his delegation for the visit, noting that they have a rich history especially with the opposition to British imperialism, saying it was indeed a privilege to have such a king at the NCAC.

Otunba Runsewe went further to state his desire to commemorating Oloibiri community as the first place oil was discovered in Nigeria just as he commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyensom Wike, for a successful NAFEST in the state held in 2018 saying the State also came first again at this year’s edition of NAFEST held in Benin which, according to him, is a testament to the government’s commitment to the promotion of art and culture in Nigeria.

Runsewe promised to attend, support and participate fully at the event which promises to be a true reflection of the variegated cultures of Rivers State.

Vanguard

