National Human Rights Commission Awards Umahi as Nigeria's best Governor
Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, Dr. Dave Umahi

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, on Monday, recognized Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chairman of South East Governor’s Forum as the best Governor in Educational Reforms, Infrastructural Development and Respect for Human Rights in Nigeria.

The event which took place Sheraton Hotel Abuja, was agog with prominent stakeholders in the protection of human rights as the NHRC honoured the Governor.

Guests at the event took turns to applaud the Governor for setting the pace in good governance and infrastructural development.

Speaking during the event, the Governor of Ebonyi State, represented by the Commissioner for Information and  State Orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, stated that “the development pace we see in Ebonyi State is a product of passion to take the people of the Ebonyi State away from the shackles of poverty and give them a sense of  freedom to enjoy not only their social economic and political rights but also to enjoy without any hindrance to fundamental human rights and institutional rights as a people.”

Orji described the award as an inestimable inspiration that would spur the Governor to do more in lifting the future of Ebonyi State and its citizenry to an enviable height.

The event had in attendance the representative of President Muhammadu Buhari, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Umar Gandunje, among other dignitaries.

