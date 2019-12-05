National devt: Corporate bodies urged to invest in Nigerian youths

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

AGOVERNORSHIP Candidate for the Action Democratic Party, in the 2018 poll, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi has urged corporate bodies and well to do in the society to take the lead in empowering the teeming Nigerians, particularly the youths by way of huge investment in them.

Gbadamosi made the call weekend during the Youth New Club, YNC, Graduation ceremony, he sponsored, tagged: “Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Programme,” held in Nitel Playing Ground, Oshodi, Lagos.

He explained that it became necessary to put huge capital down and invest in the youths who are the leaders of tomorrow for national development.

Gbadamosi proposed the establishment of youth entrepreneurship and investment banks to meet the growing and urgent needs of youth entrepreneurs.”

“The problem is that in this country we are producing so many people that are just jobless without thinking on how to empower them for national development, considering the fact that the hardship of our people in Nigeria being experienced daily is not too palatable,” he lamented.

While calling on corporate bodies to follow suit Gbadamosi, however, promised to give 10 best graduands of the empowerment programme soft interest loan to assist in setting up their businesses.

The President of the Youth New Club (YNC), Comrade Osho Abraham revealed that about 2000 youths were empowered to be self reliance, be employers of labour in Lagos West, as young entrepreneurs in the vocational skills, which consist of: Driving school, makeup, photography, cinematography, catering, event decoration, hair dressing, among others.

He stated further that the beneficiaries had been in training at free of charge for about four years and urged the graduands to make good use of what they learnt by impacting positively on the family and the society in the quest for national development.

A beneficiary, Linda Madojemo, a makeup graduand from Igando, Alimosho area, commended the sponsors of the programme for giving opportunity and life unto the young ones free of charge even as she relieved how the group trained them every Saturday, intensively for three months. She promised to use the skill for the betterment of her family and the society at large.

