Nasarawa to provide schools with water, sanitation facilities

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has stated his government’s resolve to provide potable water and sanitation facilities in public schools in the state.

Sule stated this on Wednesday in Lafia and Doma local government areas while inaugurating newly built classroom blocks.

Also read:

News Agency Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the classroom blocks were built in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programme.

He said the projects were part of the state government’s commitment towards boosting access to education and healthcare delivery in the state.

“We have also started building classroom blocks in other local government areas of the state. It’s our overall intention to make the learning environment conducive and to uplift the standard of education,” he said.

Sule said the classroom blocks were among the 44 projects under the 2018 SDGs programme.

According to him, the focus of the project is to ensure access to education, health, water, sanitation and renewable energy.

The governor directed all ministries, departments and agencies to key into the SDG framework in the interest of the people.

Also speaking, Hajia Jimaita Sabo, Commissioner for Education, said the projects showed that the current administration was not paying lip service to the issue of governance.

“By making the environment more learning-friendly, knowledge will increase and development will be recorded.

“Education is the bedrock upon which society’s well-being is anchored. This is our reason for investing in education,” she said.

Vanguard