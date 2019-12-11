Breaking News
Translate

Nasarawa to provide schools with water, sanitation facilities

On 10:45 pmIn Newsby
Gov. Sule begs indigenes to drive dev. in Nasarawa
Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has stated his government’s resolve to provide potable water and sanitation facilities in public schools in the state.

Sule stated this on Wednesday in Lafia and Doma local government areas while inaugurating newly built classroom blocks.

Also read: DPR seals 56 petrol stations in C/River for sharp practices

News Agency Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the classroom blocks were built in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programme.

He said the projects were part of the state government’s commitment towards boosting access to education and healthcare delivery in the state.

“We have also started building classroom blocks in other local government areas of the state. It’s our overall intention to make the learning environment conducive and to uplift the standard of education,” he said.

Sule said the classroom blocks were among the 44 projects under the 2018 SDGs programme.

According to him, the focus of the project is to ensure access to education, health, water, sanitation and renewable energy.

The governor directed all ministries, departments and agencies to key into the SDG framework in the interest of the people.

Also speaking, Hajia Jimaita Sabo, Commissioner for Education, said the projects showed that the current administration was not paying lip service to the issue of governance.

“By making the environment more learning-friendly, knowledge will increase and development will be recorded.

“Education is the bedrock upon which society’s well-being is anchored. This is our reason for investing in education,” she said.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!