Breaking News
Translate

Nasarawa to build modern bus terminal in Karu

On 8:32 pmIn Newsby

Gov Sule, Nasarawa, street begging, law

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, said on Friday the state would construct a modern bus terminal at the Mararaba axis in Karu local government area of the state.

Sule, who met with stakeholders in Karu, said the bus terminal would help to ease traffic gridlock along the Abuja-Keffi road and enhance security.

He urged those currently occupying the site proposed for the bus terminal, to comply with the government’s directive to relocate immediately to enable the contractor to commence work on the project.

The official of Canonic Associates, the firm handling the project, Shehu Tukur, said it would cover about seven hectares of land with a capacity to accommodate about 900 buses.”

Tukur said aside the parking lots, the bus terminal would have accommodation for drivers, restaurants, toilets and a petrol station. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!