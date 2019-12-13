Nasarawa to build modern bus terminal in Karu

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, said on Friday the state would construct a modern bus terminal at the Mararaba axis in Karu local government area of the state.

Sule, who met with stakeholders in Karu, said the bus terminal would help to ease traffic gridlock along the Abuja-Keffi road and enhance security.

He urged those currently occupying the site proposed for the bus terminal, to comply with the government’s directive to relocate immediately to enable the contractor to commence work on the project.

The official of Canonic Associates, the firm handling the project, Shehu Tukur, said it would cover about seven hectares of land with a capacity to accommodate about 900 buses.”

Tukur said aside the parking lots, the bus terminal would have accommodation for drivers, restaurants, toilets and a petrol station. (NAN)

Vanguard