By David Odama

NASARAWA Governor, Abdullah Sule has been urged to immediately revoke the sale of all state government properties by the immediate past governor, Umar Tanko Al-Makura.

It would be recalled that Al-Makura had towards the end his tenure as the governor sold the state government assets in Jos, Kaduna and Lagos states and liquidated the State Investment and Property Development Company.

Former Director-General, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mike Omeri stated this at the one day conference on harnessing economic potentials of Nasarawa state for development organised by indigenes of the state residing in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Lawal Idirisu retains Rep Seat in Ajaokuta rerun election

Omeri told the governor at the technical session that the only way Nasarawa indigenes can take his administration serious about harnessing the economic potentials of the state is to probe and revoke all the state government assets sold by his predecessor.

“We can’t be talking about alternative source of revenue when our assets in Jos , Kaduna and Lagos are sold, we can’t be talking about harnessing economic potentials of the state when the state investment company is liquidated, you must revoke the sale of these properties and bring back our investment company” he said

Omeri who is the former information commissioner in the state maintained that no state or country can survive solely from federal allocation unless through companies such as the investment and Property Development Company that manage business for government to boost IGR.

While urging the governor to reclaim the company, reposition and strengthen it as well as revoke the sale of the state assets, the former NOA DG said that the assets were the state share of the properties inherited when Nasarawa state was created in 1996 and there was absolutely no need to sell them.

The ex NOA DG equally urged the governor to bring back the liquidated Nasarawa investment company liquidated by Al-Makura, adding that the company was managing all government hotels and other business within and outside the state and it was generating revenue for the state before it was liquidated.

He further explained that those assets can be renovated to meet the modern need and leased out to generate revenue for the state while the investment company can drive other business for the state.

Speaking as special quest of honour, Governor Sule said indigenes of the state must not wait until they are as rich as Alhaji Aliko Dangote or Bill Gates before they could lend their hands of support towards the development of the state.

“You don’t have to be as rich as Aliko Dangote or Bill Gates to help in the development of Nasarawa state, once you have the heart of these individuals, you can be able to contribute towards developing the state” Governor Sule said

The conference was attended by prominent sons and daughters of Nasarawa state including Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

It would also be recalled that prominent sons and daughters of the state had kicked against the decision of the immediate past governor to sale the state common heritage and liquidate the state investment company.

VANGUARD