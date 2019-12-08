Nasarawa: Father drags daughter on chain to school

By David Odama

LAFIA- NASARAWA State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested a 56- year -old man, Dahiru Inusa, for allegedly dragging his 15- years -old daughter on chain on the the street in Lafia.

Parading the suspect at the headquarters of the NSCDC at the weekend, the corps commandant, Muhammad Mahmoud – Fari , said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday at Bukan -Sidi area of Lafia while dragging his daughter whom he claimed refused to go to school.

The NSCDC boss explained that the suspect claimed the daughter had taken to prostitution and other social life that were inimical to her future by refusing to go to school, adding that his action was to tame her.

While expressing worry over the high rate of child abuse across the 13 local government areas and 18 development areas of the state Fari callied for concerted effort from all stakeholders to stem the urgly situation.

HIS words: “This is a case of a father chaining and dragging his biological daughter on the street in the name of instilling discipline in her. We all must join hands to fight this menace in our society. Just yesterday, we had a case of a 75- year -old man who defiled a three -year -old child. ”

The commandant added that the command would charge the suspect with attempted murder and child abuse.

In an interview shortly after he was paraded, Inusa expressed remorse over his action, saying that it was the handiwork of the devils adding that he was angered by the fact that some girls were influencing her negatively and it was the anger that pushed me into making the mistake of putting her in chains.

According to him, I was only trying to make her take me to her friends and not to harm her. I am begging my daughter and the government to forgive me.