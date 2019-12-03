Nasarawa Assembly to enact law to protect women, children against violence

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly says it will enact a law that will protect women and children against violence in the interest of development of the state and the country.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, stated this on Tuesday when the state women led by the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Halima Jabiru, led the campaign rally on violence against women to the House.

He said that the law if enacted would protect, respect and promote the rights of women and children in order to improve their health and their standard of living.

“ We will enact any relevant law that will put to end violence against women and children in the state.

“We believe that the law if enacted will also protect the rights of women and children for the overall development of the state,” he said.

Abdullahi called on all Nigerians to protect women and children from all forms of violence for development to thrive in the state and the country.

“ Every Nigerian should ensure that women and children are protected and are not put under unnecessary violence,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiya Halima Jabiru, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, said that they were in the assembly to seek for the legislature’s support on crusade on violence against women.

“As you can see that our women carried different placards with inscriptions such as say no to rape , no to violence against women.

