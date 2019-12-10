Nasarawa Assembly passes College of Agriculture, Science, Technology Bill

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed a bill for a law to establish the College of Agriculture, Science, and Technology, Lafia.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill on Tuesday in Lafia after Alhaji Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the Assembly moved a motion for its third reading.

The passage of the bill was to boost agricultural activities, science and technical education in the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said the law if finally assented to would boost agricultural activities, science, and technical education, thereby improving the standard of living of the people of the state.

“A bill for a law for the establishment of the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State and Ancillary Purposes Connected thereof passed third reading.

“The bill seeks to change the name of College of Agriculture, Lafia to College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia, due to the importance of science and technology to societal development.

“Apart from boosting food production, the bill if assented to will also encourage science and technical education as well as enabling the institution access special intervention from Federal Government and donors as other tertiary institutions,’’ he said.

He commended the lawmakers for their cooperation toward ensuring the passage of the bill.

The speaker directed the Clerk of the Assembly to produce a clean copy of the bill for Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s assent.

Earlier, Tunga while moving a motion for the passage of the bill, urged his colleagues to ensure the bill scaled the third reading.

Mr. Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West), the Minority Leader of the Assembly, seconded the motion. The lawmakers unanimously passed the bill.

vanguard