NANS frowns at proscription of SUGs, high school fees

THE National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has condemned the proscription of Students Union Government in some tertiary institutions and the imposition of sundry fees on students that is gradually taking education out of the reach of an average Nigerian student.

The position of the student body was stated in Lagos by the newly-elected Coordinator, NANS South-West, Zone D, Comrade Kappo Samuel Olawale, while briefing the press on the recent election of new officers for the zone.

‘In the South West today, institutions like U.I, UNILAG, YABATECH, OAU, Gateway Polytechnic, Sapade, GAPOSA and the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti etc are without substantive Students’ Union Government. We decry and express our disappointment at lack of students representative bodies in these reputable institutions in our dear geopolitical zone (South West).

“Students’ Union Governments are the voices of the Nigerian students on their respective campuses. They agitate hard and collectively protect the interest of the students and also protect the students from all forms of oppression and intimidation from Institution management and government.”

Noting the celestial forces and power in collective bargaining of the Students’ Union Government and how much threat it poses to undue oppression and intimidation of Nigerian students, managements of tertiary institutions choose to be undemocratic by proscribing our SUGs making the students voiceless in their own campuses and exposed to oppression and intimidation, he said.

Olawale also lamented the fact that the country had not met international standards regarding budgetary allocations to education, saying it was negatively affecting the provision of qualitative education to the citizens.

“We call on concerned parties to desist from hike in tuition fee of institutions and also put a stop to payment of undue and exploitative charges levied on Nigerian students. We equally call on government at all levels to implement the recommendation of UNESCO to allocate 26 per cent of the total budget of the nation for education,” he stressed.

Olawale also decried the situation whereby security agencies see students as enemies and descend on them given any slight opportunity. He described students as people with progressive ideas who might occasionally be zealous about their beliefs and demands.

He promised that the new leadership would embark on programmes that would positively impact the lives of students.

He solicited the support of others for his team, and charged students to embrace entrepreneural programmes his team would soon roll out

Other elected members of the executive included Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, Deputy Coordinator, Comrade Oladoja Mubaraq, Secretary General,

Comrade Ibukun Titilayo Samuel, Assistant Secretary General, and Comrade Olatunji Nurudeen Ishola, Public Relations Officer.

