Namibia’s President Hage Geingob re-elected

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob has been re-elected for a second term, the country’s electoral commission said on Sunday.

Mr. Geingob polled 56.3percent in Wednesday’s election, well ahead of his nearest rival Panduleni Itula with 29.4 percent.

However, Mr. Geingob’s tally was well down from the 87 percent with which he won his first term in 2014.

He went on social media to thank Namibians for returning him to office, promising to bring tangible improvements to their lives.

His Swapo party has ruled Namibia for nearly three decades since it gained independence from South Africa.

The sparsely-populated country has suffered from the economic recession, hit by serious drought and low prices for its main mineral exports, diamonds and uranium.

The Bank of Namibia is predicting a third year of recession, with the economy due to shrink by 1.7 percent in 2019.

Swapo has also been hit by a fisheries scandal, with two former ministers under arrest for allegedly taking bribes to give licences to the Icelandic fishing firm Samherji.

Former Justice Minister Sakeus Shanghala and former Fisheries Minister Bernard Esau have been charged with money laundering and fraud. (BBC)

