NAFFAC lands at Onne port, reads riot act to members on rules of engagement

By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigerian Association of Air Freight Forwarders and Consolidators, NAFFAC, have called on its members to demonstrate professionalism in their official engagements or face sanctions.

President General of NAFFAC, Dr. Bakare Adeyinka, who gave the advice during the inauguration of the Port Harcourt chapter of the association last week, said the growth of the national economy is incumbent on all professionals, including freight forwarders and consolidators, and charged members to remain above board.

READ ALSO:

He particularly warned that the leadership of the association will not take kindly to unprofessional acts that will dent the image of NAFFAC, even as he commended members for not getting involved in shady deals so far, in the course of their business.

He also admonished members to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the rules of all related agencies connected to their profession at the air and seaports. His words: “Whatever you do, it is my encouragement and that of NAFFAC that you apply yourselves towards enhancing the fortunes of this our great country through abstaining from and rejecting practices that tarnish the name of the country, yourselves and NAFFAC.

This executive does not expect members to act beneath what is expected professionally, we will not accept such behaviour and sanctions will not be spared for dragging our great associations’ name in the mud.

“We have various regulatory agencies with which we interact and it is quite paramount we understand their various roles according to the national laws setting them up. We encourage you to acquaint yourselves with relevant provisions of the laws of Customs & Excise Management Act, Nigerian Shippers Council Act, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Act 2006, FAAN Act 9 of 1996 as amended by Decree 52 of 1996, Council for Regulations of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, Act 16, 2007, NAFDAC Act, Standard Organization of Nigeria Act and SONCAP, etc.’’

Highlighting some of the achievements of the group, Adeyinka who is also an elected member of the board of Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, said NAFFAC had played its role as required in the resolution of situations that freight forwarders found unacceptable to their practice and indeed played a role in the seminars leading to fresh regulatory laws such as the 2006 Nigerian Civil Aviation Act and the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria Act 16, 2007.

Vanguard