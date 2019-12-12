NAF kills several Boko Haram insurgents in Borno air raids

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Thursday its Air Task Force (ATF) unit of Operation Lafiya Dole killed scores of Boko Haram insurgents during attacks on their hideouts at Kokiwa and Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

The troops, according to a statement issued by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, also destroyed some of the terrorists’ structures during the airstrikes which took place on Wednesday.

The statement said the airstrikes were conducted in continuation of Operation Rattle Snake after credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports revealed the presence of the terrorists in the areas.

He said: “It established that the BHTs had intensified activities in the targeted settlements with a view to launching attacks against own troops’ locations in the area.

“The ATF, therefore, detailed its fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the 2 locations.

“The combat aircraft took turns attacking targets at both locations, scoring crucial hits on the hideouts leading to the neutralization of several BHT fighters as well as the destruction of many of their structures, some of which were seen engulfed in flames.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”