NAF kills ISWAP fighters in Borno air raids

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Monday its troops have killed some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters during air raids on their hideout in Kollaram on the fringes of Lake Chad, Borno State.

The insurgents, according to a statement issued in Abuja by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, were obliterated as they assembled for a meeting in the area.

Daramola said the operation was conducted through the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday.

The statement read: “The operation was executed on December 14, following credible intelligence reports indicating that some of the ISWAP leaders had assembled for a meeting in one of the two buildings at the centre of the settlement.

“The Nigerian Air Force jets dispatched by the ATF to attack the location scored accurate hits on the target building, completely obliterating it and killing its terrorist occupants.”

He said NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of terrorists in the North East. (NAN)

