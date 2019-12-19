Breaking News
NAF jets destroy more ISWAP logistics camps in Borno

NAF jets strikes, kill many terrorists, destroy their hideouts at Durbada, Borno

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed more logistics facilities of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Northern part of Borno State.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramora, said the raids on the terrorists’ logistics facilities were carried out on Monday.

The statement read:  “This was recorded on 16 December 2019 at Bakare, an island settlement within the Lake Chad green fringes, when Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets attacked and destroyed some compounds where the ISWAP logistics stores were kept.

“The target locations were seen to erupt in flames upon the impact of the aircraft munitions.

“Operation Rattle Snake, which was specifically initiated to neutralize some pre-designated insurgent camps and logistics facilities, is a precursor to further air and ground operations aimed at completely destroying all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.”

 

