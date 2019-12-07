Breaking News
Nadia Buari sends emotional birthday note to Jackie Appiah

Nadia Buari, the very beautiful Ghanaian actress who lights up the silver screen each time she is featured in movies, on Thursday, posted a very emotional birthday note to fellow Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, whose birthday was on Thursday.

Posting on her Instagram page, Buari who uses the social handle; @iamnadiabuari, wrote “13 years ago, all we had was a dream…and now, by God’s grace, we’re living it. Happy birthday my darling…May u know nothing but happiness from this day onward and May God protect and keep you Always. Love U @jackieappiah.

Nadia Buari as it will be recalled, was once in a relationship with Micheal Essien, a former Ghanaian and Chelsea football player; the relationship didn’t end well and it resulted in a bad break-up.

