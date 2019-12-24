Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Yekini Nabena, has hailed Monday’s Appeal Court judgement reversing an earlier ruling of a Federal High Court, which disqualified the party’s Deputy Governorship candidate, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, from participating in the November 16 Governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Bayelsa-born APC chieftain thanked the people of the state for their unflinching support to the APC and its Governorship and Deputy Governor-elect despite what he described as the underhand tactics of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to subvert the will of the people.

Nabena said: “Governor Seriake Dickson and the PDP tried all their dirty tricks and illegalities including frivolous court actions, violence, election rigging, vote buying and voter intimidation to manipulate the electioneering process. The Bayelsa electorate stood firm and the will of the people prevailed.

“Going by Monday’s ruling by the three-member panel chaired by Justice Stephen Adah, the legal action undertaken by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a clear case of abuse of court processes. The PDP ab initio knew that they had no case but insisted on taking everyone on a wild goose chase. That is the beauty of democracy and the rule of law. The PDP have had their opportunity to see through their case, however baseless.

“We can now look forward to the handover date when Bayelsa will be rescued from the failed administration of Governor Seriake Dickson and the PDP. Bayelsans can also now look forward to the administration of Governor-elect, David Lyon, which will usher in pro-people programmes and also support and consolidate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s developmental and Next Level agenda for Bayelsa State.”

Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on November 12 disqualified the lawmaker for allegedly supplying false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to validate his nomination as the party’s Deputy Governorship candidate.

Vanguard

