N80 bn budget for 23 Kaduna LGAs scales 2nd reading

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday set aside its rules to deliberate on the N80.53 billion budget for the 23 local government councils in the state.

The appropriation bill, which scaled second reading, was referred to the House Committee on Finance, Planning and Budget for necessary legislative action.

The Speaker, Aminu Shagali said the committee would report back to the House on Dec. 24.

Earlier, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, the member representing Zaria Kewaye constituency, who is also Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, urged the Assembly to expedite action on the budget.

Also, Mr. Danladi Kwasu, representing Zangon Kataf constituency, noted the need for the speedy passage of the local councils’ budget in order to tackle developmental challenges in rural areas.

Similarly, Mr. Samuel Ubankato, urged the lawmakers to critically look at the budget and see how it would impact on the lives of rural people.

Ubankato moved for the bill to be referred to relevant committees for necessary legislative action, which was adopted by the House.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to amend various provisions relating to taxes, fees, and charges and for matters incidental thereto, also passed second reading and was referred to the Committee on Judiciary for in-depth study.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the executive bill seeks to improve revenue generation in the state.

