N37bn not enough to renovate National Assembly Complex, says Agada

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Director of Information, National Assembly Abuja, Rawlings Agada has said the sum of N37 billion, approved for the renovation of the National assembly complex may not be enough for the work.

The lawmakers on Tuesday approved the large sum for renovation work on the complex and another N1 billion for constitutional amendment.

But speaking with some journalists in Abuja, Agada said the complex is in shambles, stressing that the national assembly dome had been leaking for many years.

He said: “That National Assembly needed a lot of work and I don’t think even that amount of money can take care of all those things because even the dome has been leaking and there is fear that if the repairs are not done, we might suffer greater problems in the future.

He added that the leadership of the National Assembly took note of that pursuant to the concerns raised by the management.

“That is just that because I don’t have the details of the budget but I am aware that there is a lot that needs to be done”, he said.

Ahmed Lawan, the senate president, is expected to inaugurate a team that will oversee the project in the new year, 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: