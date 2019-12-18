Breaking News
N37bn for NASS renovation? Our refineries, Ajaokuta steel not renovated, Nigerians lament

On 2:41 pmIn Newsby
National Assembly, NASS, Buhari
National Assembly

Victor Ogunyinka

You can feel the fury from their choice of words, there would have been more than physical confrontation if it were a town hall meeting, but no, it all happens on social media, Twitter particularly. N37billion budgeted for National Assembly renovation (NASS)? Nigerians are bewildered.

It all starts and ends on social media. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2020 budget yesterday (Tuesday) and of course, next thing details that make up the numbers, N10.33 trillion.

For all it’s worth, it is about the first time the budget for a coming year was passed and signed in the year before.

Upon realisation that N37 billion was budgeted for the renovation of the National Assembly, Nigerians revolted but only on social media.

Not only did the majority of Nigerians think it is unnecessary, but they also queried the commitment of the government on more pressing needs like health, education among others.

Vanguard

